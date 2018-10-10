Productivity Linked Bonus For Non Gazetted Railway Employees Approved

NET Bureau

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Ministry of Railways’ proposal to give bonus to nearly 12 lakh non-gazetted railway employees.

Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) will be disbursed to 11.91 lakh employees and the financial implication is estimated to be 2044 crore rupees.

Speaking to media after cabinet meeting, Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages will be given to non gazetted railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is 17,951 for 78 days.”

About 11.91 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision. Prasad said the move is expected to motivate the employees to work towards improving the performance of the Railways.

The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well. For the year 2017-18 PLB equivalent to 78 days’ wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways.

It may be mentioned here that Railways were the first departmental undertaking of the Government of India wherein the concept of PLB was introduced in the year 1979-80. The main consideration at that time was the important role of the Railways as an infrastructural support in the performance of the economy as a whole. In the overall context of Railway working, it was considered desirable to introduce the concept of PLB as against the concept of Bonus on the lines of ‘The Payment of Bonus Act – 1965’.

SOURCE: All India Radio & PIB