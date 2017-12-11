Prof. Joy Lalkrawspari Pachuau Bags Mizo Award

Prof Joy Lalkrawspari Pachuau has bagged the prestigious Mizo Award for 2017 for her distinctive achievement in the field of academic. The 48 year-old professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi received the award from the 2014 Mizo Award winning social worker and owner of an orphanage home ‘Thutak Nunpui tute Team’ (TNT) Dr Sangthankima in an award function held in Aizawl on Saturday.

The ceremony of the largest circulated local vernacular daily Vanglaini’s triennial Mizo Award was held at Convention Centre at Berawtlang in Aizawl presided over by Vanglaini joint editor Lalnghinglova Hmar. Prof. Pachuau received a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh and a trophy. She is the first and only Mizo to hold doctorate degree from Oxford University.

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Prof. Pachuau thanked Vanglaini for giving importance to education and giving her the prestigious award for her academic achievement. “I think I represent all the academicians. So I expressed my heartfelt thanks to Vanglaini. I am also glad that women enjoy gender equality without discrimination in the Mizo society,” she said.

Born in 1969, Prof. Pachuau obtained Ph.D degree from JNU in 2004 and D.Phil degree from Oxford University in 2012. She has bagged many prestigious international and national awards for her academic excellence. She is presently working at Centre for Historical Studies, JNU.

-NNN