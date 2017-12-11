Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Prof. Joy Lalkrawspari Pachuau Bags Mizo Award

Prof. Joy Lalkrawspari Pachuau Bags Mizo Award
December 11
11:16 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prof Joy Lalkrawspari Pachuau has bagged the prestigious Mizo Award for 2017 for her distinctive achievement in the field of academic. The 48 year-old professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi received the award from the 2014 Mizo Award winning social worker and owner of an orphanage home ‘Thutak Nunpui tute Team’ (TNT) Dr Sangthankima in an award function held in Aizawl on Saturday.

The ceremony of the largest circulated local vernacular daily Vanglaini’s triennial Mizo Award was held at Convention Centre at Berawtlang in Aizawl presided over by Vanglaini joint editor Lalnghinglova Hmar. Prof. Pachuau received a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh and a trophy. She is the first and only Mizo to hold doctorate degree from Oxford University.

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Prof. Pachuau thanked Vanglaini for giving importance to education and giving her the prestigious award for her academic achievement. “I think I represent all the academicians. So I expressed my heartfelt thanks to Vanglaini. I am also glad that women enjoy gender equality without discrimination in the Mizo society,” she said.

Born in 1969, Prof. Pachuau obtained Ph.D degree from JNU in 2004 and D.Phil degree from Oxford University in 2012. She has bagged many prestigious international and national awards for her academic excellence. She is presently working at Centre for Historical Studies, JNU.

-NNN

Tags
Joy Lalkrawspari PachuauMizo AwardMizo Award 2017
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.