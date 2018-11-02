Prof Saket Kushwaha Called on Pema Khandu

Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University Prof Saket Kushwaha called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu today to discuss on issues related to the institute.

Chief Minister congratulated the Vice Chancellor for his new assignment at Arunachal and expressed hope that the University under his responsibility will achieve greater heights in academic excellence.

Chief Minister assured that the state govt will always be ready to solve the grievances of the University. He expressed happiness that RGU has finally got its VC after a gap of 10 months.

Vice Chancellor assured to work together as per the vision and leadership of Chief Minister. He invited the CM for RGU Uni-Fest programme to be held this month where about 1600 students will be conferred with their degrees.