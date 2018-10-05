Professor Saket Kushwaha Takes Charge as RGU VC

NET Bureau

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)’s professor Saket Kushwaha who was recently appointed as the vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), formally took charge on Thursday. Professor Kushwaha was given a rousing welcome on his joining by the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU), employees’ association, research scholars’ association, teachers’ association, administrative officers and staff members of the university.

During a brief interaction, Kushwaha assured that the next five years would be fruitful and that no teacher or student would suffer during his tenure.

“Students and teachers are complementary to each other, with equal roles to play for the growth of the university,” he said.

Speaking to the RGUSU’s representatives, the VC assured that an email ID would be dedicated to them to have their grievances redressed, and that he would personally supervise it.

“Justice will be delivered in any case. I will never jump over your genuine points if you are able to address it to me with positive justifications,” the new VC assured the students.

Welcoming the VC, members of RGUSU said, “We have huge expectation from the new VC, and we will be extending full cooperation, so that the campus flourishes.”

It may be mentioned here that RGU was without a VC for nine months following the retirement of former professor Tamo Mibang. RGUSU had spearheaded a movement demanding a regular VC since then.

