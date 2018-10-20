Promote Achievements of Mizo Reformer Biakliana: PB Acharya

NET Bureau

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya, who was in Mizoram for an event, called on the people of the state to promote the achievements of Mizo reformer L Biakliana.

“The life and achievements of social reformers and literary figures like L Biakliana should be promoted so that the new generation can get inspired and motivated and strive for the betterment of the nation,” Acharya said.

Inaugurating the two-day international seminar, commemorating the birth centenary of L Biakliana, the first Mizo novelist, at Government Saitual College in Mizoram on Thursday, Acharya highlighted the importance of education as a tool of progress.

He said education should not be earned just for the sake of obtaining a degree.

He also emphasised on the importance of promoting gender equality, women empowerment and to uphold unity in diversity.

The governor also released a series of books – The Seminar Handbook, Zir-Ang-Aw, Let-Us-Learn, Hum-Sikhe, and Zacham Par-Chhuang — during the inaugural function.

Special guest of the event, principal secretary of the Government of Mizoram, Lalnunmawia Chuaungo pointed out some of the achievements of Biakliana and his influence in the uplift of women status in Mizo society. He urged the youth to inculcate eagerness and willingness to work hard for progress in their lives.

The seminar was organised by the department of Mizo, Mizoram University, Mizo Academy of Letters (MAL), Govt. Saitual College and Saitual Literature Club.

The function was attended by renowned scholars from Mizoram University, ICFAI University, Champhai College, Saitual College and dignitaries from the United Kingdom and Myanmar.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror