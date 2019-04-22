Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Promote Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Opportunities: Secy. Tribal Affairs

Promote Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Opportunities: Secy. Tribal Affairs
April 22
13:49 2019
NET Bureau

Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI, Deepak Khandekar, chairing a meeting with HoDs of various departments at Siang Guest House on April 19 , stressed on encouraging  entrepreneurship and  livelihood opportunities for socio-economic  empowerment  of the  the Tribal communities  adding that Ministry of Tribal Affairs is keen to extend support  towards training and  infrastructure for value addition  including Marketing  in areas of  small scale industries, textiles, tourism, agro-horticulture, fishery, Bamboo, animal husbandry, forest produce and the like.

He asked departments to submit proposals focusing on feasible income-generating activities, which would boost economic activities and income levels. Proposals in the education sector will also be given priority, he added.

Opining that the district has huge potential in horticulture, bamboo, textiles, tourism, sericulture, he further called for value addition and training of SHGs and Craftsmen to meet the market demands. Tribal Affairs Ministry will also facilitate the training of Craftsmen by tying up with NID( National Institute of Design). The meeting also discussed on identifying feasible economic activities. Earlier, the Tribal Affairs Secretary visited the Museum and Craft Centre here.

East Siang, DC, Dr. Kinny Singh in her address expressed thankfulness for the assurance to extend support in promoting livelihood opportunities for the SHGs and the tribal populace. The DC briefed on the proposals in the education sector for the district.

Earlier, DD ICDS,PonungEringAngu, in a PPT, highlighted the socio-economic profile of the district. Gur Making units  inMebo&Pasighat, Elam Textiles Industry, Upcoming Tamul Plate Manufacturing Units, Drinking water bottling plant at Niglok were some entrepreneurial units in the district.

The DDICDS also informed that under District ICDS Cell under the Department of Women and Child Development, 25 Women SHGs with around 400 members under the Microfinance scheme, have received vocational training.

ADC(Hq),  TaddoBorang, Jt.DHS,Dr. D.Raina, DMO, Dr. Kaling Dai,  DDSE,J.Yirang,  DDAgri,PD(DRDA), SDHO, AiremiEring, SiboPasing,EE, PMC, KipaGagung,  ADTH, D. Riba, EE UD,P.K. Thungon, CDPOs, M.T. Moyong, and OnyokPertin,ACF,kempiEte, Supervisors, Gram Sevikas under ICDS were among others present on the occasion.

 

 

 

This may take a second or two.