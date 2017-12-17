Proper Infrastructure Needed to Promote Sports: Nagaland CM

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang said the state needs proper infrastructure to promote sports and enable our youth to compete in national and international events.

The Nagaland government is making all efforts to make the state a sport hub of region which will go a long way in encouraging our young boys and girls in honing their sporting talents, he said at the closing function of the 1st Nagaland Olympics which concluded on Saturday in Dimapur.

The chief minister said the state has many talented sports persons who can compete in national and international arena provided they are given the right exposure.

Today sports have become a major industry in terms of employment and revenue generations. As such let us try to inculcate sports as part of our developmental programme in all seriousness, Zeliang added.

More than 1000 athletes from 11 districts took part during the 5-day event which began on December 12.

-PTI