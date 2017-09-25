Proposal to Upgrade Medical Facilities at Lengpui Airport

The Mizoram Health and Family Welfare department has proposed to upgrade medical facilities in the Lengpui airport near Aizawl by declaring it a health department duty post, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, a high-level meeting of the officials of the Health and Family Welfare department, Aviation Wing and the airport security cell decided to move the government expeditiously on the issue.

The Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Lengpui would be upgraded as First Referral Centre to coordinate with the Airport Medical officials.

The meeting also decided to constitute the Lengpui Airport Health Advisory Committee which would oversee medical activities at the airport.

The meeting was conducted to take stock of a large number of patients arriving at the airport, including VVIPs and VIPs, referred to be treated outside the state.

-PTI