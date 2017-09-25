Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Proposal to Upgrade Medical Facilities at Lengpui Airport

Proposal to Upgrade Medical Facilities at Lengpui Airport
September 25
17:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mizoram Health and Family Welfare department has proposed to upgrade medical facilities in the Lengpui airport near Aizawl by declaring it a health department duty post, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, a high-level meeting of the officials of the Health and Family Welfare department, Aviation Wing and the airport security cell decided to move the government expeditiously on the issue.

The Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Lengpui would be upgraded as First Referral Centre to coordinate with the Airport Medical officials.

The meeting also decided to constitute the Lengpui Airport Health Advisory Committee which would oversee medical activities at the airport.

The meeting was conducted to take stock of a large number of patients arriving at the airport, including VVIPs and VIPs, referred to be treated outside the state.

-PTI

Tags
Lengpui AirportMedical Facilities
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.