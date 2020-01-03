Protest against death of under-trial prisoner

NET Bureau

Bhandari town in Wokha observed a silent procession on December 31 to protest the death of an under-trial prisoner who was allegedly assaulted at the district sub-jail Wokha on December 26.

Civil society organizations including the Bhandari Town Lotha Hoho, Bhandari Town Eloe Hoho, youths and students community joined the procession. A representation was also issued to the DGP Nagaland, seeking action against Bhandari Police officials.

It demanded that a commission be set-up for proper and fair investigation, and appropriate action be taken upon the erring police personals. The representation also demanded that the charge sheet be submitted to the District & Sessions Court at the earliest.

Meanwhile, it urged issuance of Rs. 1 Lakh to the persons “wrongfully arrested and put into judicial custody,” and compensation of Rs. 5 Lakh to the “persons who were wrongfully detained and tortured, and are in serious health condition.”

The representation cautioned that if the demands are not met and a fair probe is not initiated within 10 days against the Bhandari Police Officials, agitations and protests would follow.

It may be noted that twelve staff of the district sub jail were terminated from service on December 28, while five other officials were suspended on the same day.

