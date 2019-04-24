Protest by Varsity Students, Staff in Mizoram

NET Bureau

Students, faculty members and staff of the ICFAI University, Mizoram, yesterday burnt copies of the varsity prospectus in protest against the “inaction” of their sponsor society – the ICFAI Society headquartered at Hyderabad – to meet their demands and requests.

The students led by the Students’ Action Committee (SAC) had staged a sit-in demonstration on March 28, raising slogans and demands before the ICFAI Society. Their demands include revision and lowering of fee structure, upgrade of library and teaching facilities, provisions for playground as per Act and statutes, development of sufficient infrastructure for students, etc.

The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Mizoram, has relayed their request to the Society after the sit-in. The Chief Minister of Mizoram also sent a letter to the Registrar of the ICFAI Society, Hyderabad on April 5, demanding explanation about “inaction and mismanagement of issues” in relation to the ICFAI University Act 2005 and the administrative manual latest by April 16.

However, the Society requested an extension for a response to the Chief Minister’s letter, citing that it is preoccupied with board meetings. The Mizoram Government has allowed an extension and summoned representatives of the Society by April 24.

The Students’ Action Committee met the Registrar, IUM, Joseph Lalremsanga, on April 18 and demanded reduction in the fee structure. The Registrar failed to provide any answers to their request, which led to an agitation by the students.

The students, faculty members and staff of the university attended this demonstration and burnt copies of the prospectus. The faculty members and staff of the IUM have on many occasions requested revision of service rules and creation of a better career advancement scheme, but the Society has not heeded to their request till date, they alleged.

Source: The Assam Tribune