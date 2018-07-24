Protests Against Liquor Bill in Manipur

A rally cum sit-in protest was held at Kangla Fort, Manipur on Monday, protesting against Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Amendment Bill), 2018, introduced on July 20, first day of monsoon assembly session.

It was jointly organised by All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) and Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA). The rally began from Kangla gate and proceeded to Kangla moat then a U-turn was taken from MG avenue junction and finally reached Kangla Fort where sit-in protest was held.

President of Nupi Samaj, Thokchom Ramani said that making a proposal for controversial bill is highly condemnable.

She said that drugs and intoxicants are severely ruining the life of many youngsters of the state. In order to save the youngsters who are the pillars for the state’s future, the protestors have been raising their voices against selling of intoxicants since many years back. “But it is really saddening to know that state government is planning to pass a bill which completely against us,” she added.

If the state government passes the mentioned bill, the number of alcoholics in the society will increase tremendously. This will give a big blow in our state, she added.

“Those who are smuggling intoxicants are getting richer and richer while consumers of such substance are losing their life without having any concern for their families due to addiction. If such conditions continue for a longer period of time, an imbalanced society will result.”

Until and unless the state government withdraws from passing of the bill, our agitations will intensify, she cautioned.

“It would be better to get funds from the Centre instead of legalising alcohol under Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment Bill), 2018 to increase state revenue,” said secretary general of Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA), Dipanjit Ningthoujam during a press conference jointly conducted on Monday at its head office located at Pureiromba Khongangkhong, Imphal East with Nupi Samaj.

Dipanjit Ningthoujam asserted that the decision for not passing the liquor bill is good for the society. It is a right step from both the ruling and opposition parties that the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment Bill), 2018 was not passed on the last day of monsoon session.

It may be mentioned that the proposed liquor bill was kept on the table of House on the first day of the monsoon session. Regarding the proposed bill, various women organisations and CADA have been agitating demanding the withdrawal of the said bill for a healthy society.

Earlier, at around 10.30 am, volunteers of Nupi Samaj and CADA volunteers conducted a protest in front of western gate of Kangla Fort.

President of Nupi Samaj, Thokchom Ramani said she appreciated the MLAs and ministers for not passing the liquor bill and considering the voice of women organisations and CADA in the interest of the welfare of the society.

She said many women and men are becoming victims of alcohol abuse and the rate has been increasing. If the bill is passed then the condition of the state might become worse, Ramani added.

Liquor vendors are not afraid of police personnel or arrest for selling illegal liquor even though the state has been announced as a dry state in 1991. The illegal liquor vendors can get easily rid from police with some fine or may be with corruption, she added.

The local alcohol is manufactured from local rice but all the paddy field are used in constructing houses and government offices. As the area of paddy fields are decreasing how can the state decided to manufacture alcohol to get state revenue, she asserted.

She further made an appeal to the state government not to pass any similar bill in the near future just like the way the liquor bill was not passed.

