Protests continue in Manipur over Naga talks

NET Bureau

Torch-lit rallies were taken out in Manipur on Wednesday night, urging the Centre not to ‘disintegrate’ the State.

‘Alert protests’ were also staged on Thursday responding to a call given by Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Meanwhile, amid mounting pressure to disclose the ‘agreed points’ of the negotiation between the Centre and the Naga organisations to resolve the Naga political issue, Manipuri film fraternity on Thursday decided to impose a ban on ‘outdoor’ screening of films with immediate effect.

The ban does not cover screening of films in cinema halls, the Film Forum Manipur (FFM) said.

Addressing a press conference at its office, chairman of the forum S Mangoljao said that the decision to ban ‘outdoor’ screening of films was taken in view of the ‘volatile’ situation in the State.

The decision of the forum was endorsed by 12 constituent organisations of the FFM, Mangoljao claimed. The ban will continue until normalcy returns to the State.

He added that the film fraternity also decided to support the people’s movement to protect Manipur’s integrity. The forum will also take part in the ongoing ‘alert protest’ under way across the valley districts under the aegis of COCOMI.

Meanwhile, Left parties in Manipur have also joined the chorus demanding a special session of the State Assembly to adopt a fresh resolution to safeguard the territorial integrity of Manipur.

Source: The Assam Tribune