Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 31 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Protests In Tripura,Meghalaya & By AMSU :CAB

Protests In Tripura,Meghalaya & By AMSU :CAB
January 31
11:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The protest against contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill continued in Northeast on Wednesday with people taking the streets at different parts of Tripura and Meghalaya. The All Manipur Students’ Union, (AMSU) on the other hand staged protest against the Bill at New Delhi on Wednesday.

In Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb-led BJP government faced massive protest against the Bill with thousands of people led by Pradyot Manikya Debbarma with Tripura United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC) and others indigenous organisations, rallied against the Bill. They also burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the Bill.

On the other hand in Shillong, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) organised a massive rally in protest against the Bill, where thousands of people came out in protest against the Bill. Speaking at the occasion, the leaders of the KSU appealed to the indigenous community to stay united in their opposition to the Bill.

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
AMSUCABmeghalayatripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.