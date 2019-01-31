Protests In Tripura,Meghalaya & By AMSU :CAB

NET Bureau

The protest against contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill continued in Northeast on Wednesday with people taking the streets at different parts of Tripura and Meghalaya. The All Manipur Students’ Union, (AMSU) on the other hand staged protest against the Bill at New Delhi on Wednesday.

In Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb-led BJP government faced massive protest against the Bill with thousands of people led by Pradyot Manikya Debbarma with Tripura United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC) and others indigenous organisations, rallied against the Bill. They also burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the Bill.

On the other hand in Shillong, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) organised a massive rally in protest against the Bill, where thousands of people came out in protest against the Bill. Speaking at the occasion, the leaders of the KSU appealed to the indigenous community to stay united in their opposition to the Bill.

Source: Pratidin Time