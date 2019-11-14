Protests rock Gangtok over girl’s killing

NET Bureau

Protests rocked the Sikkim capital today over the alleged rape and killing of a girl at Machong in East Sikkim. Civil society members and students in large numbers gathered on the MG Marg here and marched towards the District Court area, demanding justice for the victim. The protesters demanded speedy action from the police in the case.

The social media has also been flooded with messages, calling for justice. Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the people not to share images and identity of the victim.

Source: The Assam Tribune