Provide Services Through Jan Sunvai, Appeal East Siang DC

Arunachal East Siang DC, Tamiyo Tatak has asked all departments, Banks & other service providers to give their best for providing people centric services through the one-day ‘Jan Sunvai’ (Administration at your doorstep) Programme, so that all services and information of various benefits and schemes of the State and Central Government are availed by people with ease. Tatak was addressing HoDs, representatives of Banks among others at DC Conference Hall, Pasighat at the coordination meeting.

“We all must be committed to make available all services to the people during the one-day Jan Sunvai on July 14 at IGJHSS (Independent Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School) Auditorium, Pasighat and catch up with districts, which have already conducted such doorstep services in providing on the spot delivery of various services and schemes at the doorstep of the people. Every section of society from farmers, students, patients, Bank customers, pensioners, traders, electricity, water and other consumers among others should get benefit from the one-day Jan Sunvai.”, he added.

The DC stressed on coordination and team spirit of the departments.

Later during the coordination meeting, the DC also took stock on preventive measures and other disaster management issues in view of the Monsoon season. The DC asked the concerned department and stakeholders to constantly monitor the condition of the Highways, Rivers, vulnerable and disaster prone areas and various other essential infrastructures . He also instructed the Health Department to keep in stock all required medicines in PHCs and CHS, particularly in rural and remote areas.

On the occasion, the DC also stressed on work culture, punctuality and sincerity in discharging official duties. Surprise checking through flying squad of the district will submit report of absentee officials for which strict action will be taken, he further cautioned on the occasion.