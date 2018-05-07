PRRS, Classical Swine Flu Kill 1026 Pigs in Mizoram

At least 1026 pigs and piglets have died and 3639 others affected in Mizoram due to the outbreak of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and Classical Swine Flu since March this year, officials said on Sunday. This is the third time Mizoram is witnessing the outbreak of PRRS. The disease had hit the State in 2013 and 2016.

Officials of State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department said that the PRRS outbreak was confirmed to be originated from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on March 17. Of the blood samples of 12 pigs taken from the village, 11 were tested positive and confirmed for PRRS at Disease Investigation Laboratory in Aizawl on March 21, the officials said.

The PRRS virus has also spread to more than 91 villages. While the outbreak of swine diseases has affected almost all the eight districts of the State, it was mainly concentrated in Aizawl, Serchhip and Champhai districts, the officials said.

“Report about the death of at least 1026 pigs and piglets have been received from different districts since March,” Dr. Hmarkunga, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department said, adding that the deaths of the pigs were not caused by PRRS alone, but also by Classical Swine Fever (CSF). He said teams of veterinary doctors were sent to the affected areas to take stock of the situation. Dr. Hmarkunga added that at least 245 blood samples have been tested so far of which 133 were identified to be infected with PRRS and 90 others with CSF.

District Magistrates of Lunglei and Champhai had earlier issued order banning import of pigs and piglets from Myanmar and other neighbouring states and inter-village movement of pigs.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that experts from National Institute of High Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal visited Serchhip town and examined pigs there during April 20-23.

On May 3, two scientists from North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL), Guwahati also came to Aizawl and imparted training to field officers of State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, the statement added.

-NNN