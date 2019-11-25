PS Tamang chairs SKM legislature party meet

NET Bureau

Sikkim Chief Minister and president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) PS Tamang on Sunday chaired a meeting of the legislature party, which adopted some important resolutions.

Resolutions unanimously passed at the meeting, which was held at Samman Bhawan here, include distribution of 3,000 houses across the State under ‘Sikkim Awas Yojana’, house upgrade allowance to be given to 200 beneficiaries from each Assembly constituency, to seek reservation of seats from Limboo/ Tamang community in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and to press the Centre to grant tribal status to 11 left out communities and include Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

For long, the State government has been demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the 11 communities of the State in view of their historical background.

During the meeting, a section of legislators expressed concern over steep increase in the number of drug peddlers and illegal trafficking of contraband substances in the State. The legislators of the ruling party also resolved to work in close tandem with the administration to uproot the menace of drugs and substance abuse from the State.

The meeting also saw discussions on roles and responsibilities of the MLAs and maintaining proper coordination among them.

Source: The Assam Tribune