Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

PS Tamang chairs SKM legislature party meet

PS Tamang chairs SKM legislature party meet
November 25
12:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Sikkim Chief Minister and president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) PS Tamang on Sunday chaired a meeting of the legislature party, which adopted some important resolutions.

Resolutions unanimously passed at the meeting, which was held at Samman Bhawan here, include distribution of 3,000 houses across the State under ‘Sikkim Awas Yojana’, house upgrade allowance to be given to 200 beneficiaries from each Assembly constituency, to seek reservation of seats from Limboo/ Tamang community in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and to press the Centre to grant tribal status to 11 left out communities and include Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

For long, the State government has been demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the 11 communities of the State in view of their historical background.

During the meeting, a section of legislators expressed concern over steep increase in the number of drug peddlers and illegal trafficking of contraband substances in the State. The legislators of the ruling party also resolved to work in close tandem with the administration to uproot the menace of drugs and substance abuse from the State.

The meeting also saw discussions on roles and responsibilities of the MLAs and maintaining proper coordination among them.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
PS TamangsikkimSikkim Awas YojanaSikkim Chief MinisterSikkim Krantikari Morcha
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.