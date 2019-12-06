PUBG Mobile to get 90Hz fps gameplay, support for true 10-bit HDR display; PUBG now available on PlayStation Now

NET Bureau

Qualcomm recently announced its latest Snapdragon 865 SoC at its three-day Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. While we’ve gone in-depth in understanding more about what’s new with the chip and how it works, there were multiple other announcements made on the second day of the event. Qualcomm announced that the online battle royale title PUBG Mobile will soon get support for running at 90fps, along with support for a true 10-bit HDR display. Additionally, PUBG is being added to Sony’s PlayStation Now subscription service library, joining Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019.

Qualcomm announced that it has been working closely with the PUBG Mobile team for bringing 90 fps gaming to the game. This means we can finally expect a smoother, more fluid gameplay with PUBG Mobile, which is still capped at 60fps on smartphones. Currently, even if you have a smartphone like OnePlus 7 Pro and above, or the Asus ROG Phone that come equipped with a 90Hz display, it doesn’t mean that you will be able to play the game at a higher frame rate. The announcement of PUBG Mobile working at 90Hz doesn’t really come as a surprise since we previously reported that the option to run the game at 90Hz and even 120Hz is being tested in beta.

As mentioned above, Qualcomm also announced that PUBG Mobile will get true 10-bit HDR support. The mobile game can be expected to feature better overall dynamic range and colour depth with the new feature but as always, it will be noticeable only on devices that support a 10-bit HDR display. Finally, Sony is adding PUBG to its PlayStation Now subscription service’s library and it will now be available alongside Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019. PlayStation Now subscription enables players to play over 800 games with a monthly fee of $9.99 (Rs 700 approx) or $59.99 (Rs 4,300 approx) per year.

