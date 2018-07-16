Public Dialogue Demands Judicial Probe over Varsity Deadlock

Public dialogue on ‘Save Manipur University, Save Students’ Life’ demanded the central and state government to take up a judicial enquiry against Pandey and urged the governments to immediately remove Pandey from his vice-chancellor’s post.

The public discussion was held on Sunday at Kakwa Community Hall, Imphal in connection with the ongoing impasse at Manipur University demanding ouster of vice-chancellor, Adya Prasad Pandey.

It was organised by Local Surrounding People of Manipur University, Canchipur (LSPOMUC), Social Young Club and Sorokhaibam Youth Development Association. Representatives of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUSA), civil voluntary organisations, student bodies and political parties attended the public dialogue.

It was moderated by veteran politician, O. Joy and retired professor, L. Sadananda.

The meeting also resolved that all the political parties, students and civil bodies attended in the discussion will give full support to the varsity community in demanding ouster of Pandey.

It condemned the government and competence authority for supporting the ‘irresponsible’ vice-chancellor by alleging the varsity community of having nexus with militant group and declaring the community as anti-national.

It further demanded to appoint an acting vice-chancellor during the enquiry.The gathering also decided to submit a memorandum seeking for his intervention to President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the visitor of the varsity.

The organisers had submitted a written application to Pandey asking to send a representative to the dialogue but none turned up as his representatives.

Earlier on June 23 the organisers of the today’s dialogue staged a sit-in demonstration as a part of supporting the agitation taken solely up by MUSU since May 30, which was later joined by MUTA and MUSA.

LSPOMUC co-convenor T. Nando asserted, “Our ancestors had provided land for the university, promoting the establishment of the institution expecting a splendid educational corner but on the contrary the irresponsible and corrupted act causes famine in the academic atmosphere of the varsity.”

Due to the ongoing impasses, which has been for almost a month and a half has not only affected the career of the university’s students but also keep the career of students of 86 institutes affiliated to the varsity in peril.

The Joint College Students’ Forum had also launched an indefinite total shutdown of all colleges affiliated to Manipur University since last Thursday demanding to declare the results of 3rd, 4th and 6th semester college examinations.

Meanwhile, Community Development Society of Uripok Sorbon Thingel, Samaj Tengbang Lup of Uripok Achom Leikai and other local bodies organised demonstrate sit-in at different parts of Uripok raising the slogan ‘save Manipur University’.

The demonstrators in support of the varsity community’s demand pressed for judicial enquiry over the allegations made against Pandey.

Moreover the relay hunger strike taken up by the varsity community has entered 7th day. Today the department of Manipur, Dance and Music took up the relay hunger strike.

In connection with the issue O. Joy had met the governor on last Friday. He said the governor had assured to take up the matter to the union minister of external affairs.

A team of state government team led by chief minister N. Biren left for Delhi on last Friday to meet human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar, officials of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other relevant authorities to talk over the issue.

The allegation made against Pandey by MUSU includes, misuse of university’s fund, unpunctual, frequently leaving station for unofficial works, using his chamber like a night-club, uses of Y-category security and bullet proof vehicle among others.

Pandey has already clarified the allegations through media but the university community was not satisfied with his clarification. The university community stands firm to continue agitation until Pandey is removed from the vice-chancellor’s post.

