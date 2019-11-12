Public Service Broadcasting Day being celebrated today

NET Bureau

Public Service Broadcasting Day is being celebrated on Tuesday. The day is celebrated every year to commemorate the first and only visit of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, to the studio of All India Radio, Delhi in 1947. The Father of the Nation addressed the displaced people, who had temporarily settled at Kurukshetra in Haryana after partition.

A function will be organized at the premises of All India Radio in New Delhi to mark the occasion. Conveying his best wishes to millions of listeners of All India Radio, on Public Service Broadcasting day today, Prasar Bharati Chairman Dr. A Surya Prakash has said it is a significant day in the history as Mahatma Gandhi visited the AIR studio.

He said incidentally, the day also marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. He said, Prasar Bharati has been given the responsibility of public service broadcasting, deepen the democratic traditions and provide opportunities to all diverse communities and cultures. He reiterated that Prasar Bharati will continue to strive to do that for the people.