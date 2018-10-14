Pugilists From Arunachal Pradesh Shine

NET Bureau

Ten boxers from the Sports Authority of India’s Special Area Game Centre (SAG) bagged medals in the All India Inter SAI Boxing Competition, held at Rohtak, Haryana from 8 to 12 October 2018.

While Huri John clinched a gold medal in the sub-junior boys section, Tarh Yana and Ankushita Boro bagged a gold medal each in junior girls and senior girls sections, respectively.

Bamang Akash and Yumi Juja won a silver medal each in junior boys’ category.

Five boxers secured bronze medals, which included Aman Subba, Kane Natung (Junior Boys), Gora Yallung (Junior Girls), Jit Tayem and Tehon Kongkang (Youth Boys). The boxers represented the SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati along with 56 other boxers from different sub-centres of SAI RC Guwahati.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times