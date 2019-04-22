Pune Mother Fights Leopard to Save Her 18-Month-Old Child

NET bureau

A woman in Pune clashed with a leopard with bare hands to protect her 18-month-old baby when the baby came under attack.

According to the incident, as reported by Times of India, a leopard attacked a mother and her baby in Pimpri Chinchwad of the Junnar Taluka when they were sleeping outside their house. It is to be known that both the woman and her husband are sugarcane farmers.

Hearing the growling sound, the woman woke up and saw her son’s head in leopard’s hold. With nothing concrete nearby, the woman started hitting the leopard with her hand in a bid to save her child, said forest officer Vishal Adhagale to the daily.

With seeing the woman attacking the leopard, it left the toddler and caught the mother’s hand. Soon after this, the woman raised an alarm and the big cat ran away to the nearby fields. However, due to a sudden attack, the little boy had marks of the leopard’s teeth on his eyes and neck. Post the incident, the baby was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and will be released from the hospital on Monday.

Reports state that these sugarcane farmers have makeshift huts close to the Pushpavati river and want a cage set up for the leopard. Though the officials advise people against sleeping in the open but villagers continue to do that.

Source: Latestly.com