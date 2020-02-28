Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 28 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Punjab government reduces retirement age

February 28
13:13 2020
In a major decision to boost job opportunities for the youth, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Friday informed the Assembly that the retirement age of government employees has been reduced to 58 from 60 years.

He presented a budget of Rs 1.54 lakh crore for the fiscal 2020-21.

Ahead of presenting the budgetary proposals, he announced six per cent dearness allowance for the employees and it would be released on March 1.

The pay commission report will be implemented and has been accounted for in the budget, he said.

Badal said a rural development fund fee and market committee fee would be reduced to just one per cent from four per cent.

Farm labourers will get Rs 520 crore for debt relief in 2020-21.

This is the fourth budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.

Opposition members of the Aam Aadmi Party have been blaming the Congress government for not fulfilling its poll promises on providing jobs to the youth.

Source: Outlook India

