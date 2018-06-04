Pygmy Hogs Released at Bornodi Wildlife Sanctuary

Bornodi Wildlife Sanctuary located in Udalguri and Baksa districts of Assam on Saturday received six more Critically Endangered pygmy hogs. This release has been carried out as part of the ongoing Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP), increasing the total number of hogs being released into the sanctuary to twenty two. The programme is trying to save the species and its habitat as part of a collaborative project of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, IUCN/SSC Wild Pig Specialist Group, Assam Forest Department and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of India and with EcoSystems-India and Aaranyak as local partners.

The major activities of this programme include conservation breeding and reintroduction of pygmy hogs after habitat restoration.

It is worth mentioning here that in 1996, six wild hogs were captured from Manas and brought to the Research & Breeding Centre located at Basistha, Guwahati. At present, PHCP maintains a captive population of about 60 hogs. So far, PHCP has reintroduced 116 hogs over 11 years in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, RG Orang National Park and Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam.

Before releasing in the wild, these hogs are taught to survive independently at a pre-release facility in Potasali, Nameri Tiger Reserve. The released hogs are monitored using field signs (nests, forage marks, footprints and droppings) and sometimes, camera traps. Camera trap study at RG Orang NP and sign survey revealed that reintroduce population has been breeding and expanding the population. Surveys are being carried out to identify and restore other protected grasslands for reintroduction. PHCP also conducts grassland research to find out how best to manage these habitats and conducts awareness generation and capacity building among local communities and frontline protection staff for proper conservation of these threatened grasslands.

