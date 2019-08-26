Quake rocks eastern Myanmar, tremors felt in Nagaland

NET Bureau

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked eastern Myanmar on Monday. The tremors are felt in Nagaland also, reports said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the quake in Myanmar took place at around 8:19 am at a depth of 80 km. There was no casualty or damage to property, reports said.

Tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale were felt in Nagaland.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred at around 8:20 am, 132 km east of Tuensang in Nagaland. Worthwhile to note that Nagaland is prone to earthquakes.

Source: Pragativadi