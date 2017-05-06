Quality Education Must for Progress of Nation: Javadekar

Quality education is a must for all-round development of the country, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

After inaugurating a two-day “Regional Workshop on Innovations and Best Practices in School Education” in Guwahati on Saturday, he said that all NCERT books had been revised in the last 10 years.

“The HRD Ministry has invited feedback and suggestions from teachers, parents and stakeholders to make suitable changes in the lessons and certain paras in the books,” he said, adding that the central government had already introduced several initiatives to provide quality basic school education in the region.

“Education is not something only between students and teachers. The parents, communities, society and other stakeholders should be involved in the process of education. This will bring productivity and improvement to education,” said the minister. “Board examination has now been introduced for the CBSE students, which was an option earlier,” he said.

“Learning capacity outcomes and benchmarking are being introduced for every class and being monitored every year. Handbooks have been introduced for the teachers to monitor every child and to reach the achievement of benchmark,” he said. Government Officials, NGOs, principals and teachers from the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura are taking part in the workshop.

