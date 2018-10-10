Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium Dedicated to People in Sri Lanka

Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium Dedicated to People in Sri Lanka
October 10
07:46 2018
NET Bureau

In Sri Lanka, the Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium built with Indian grant assistance of 30 crore Sri Lankan rupees was dedicated to the people in a special function on Tuesday.

The auditorium, largest in any of the universities in Sri Lanka was dedicated jointly by High Commissioner of India Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Vice Chancellor at the University of Ruhuna, Matara in Southern Province.

The state of art auditorium with 1500 seating capacity has been designed by the famous Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa to conform to the philosophy of “Tropical Modernism”.

Inside of the auditorium

Inside of the auditorium

The auditorium named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is a symbol of cultural links with India and upholds his legacy. It is also an example of India-Sri Lanka people-oriented development partnership. The overall development portfolio of the Government of India in Sri Lanka is close to 3 billion US dollars.

SOURCE: All India Radio

AuditoriumCultureIndiaRabindra Nath TagoreSri LankaSri Lanka India Friendship
NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

