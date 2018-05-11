Rabindranath Tagore Returned Nobel Prize in Protest Against British: Tripura CM

A video that is circulating on social media seems to have been an addition to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s gaffes. In the latest video, he can be heard saying that Rabindranath Tagore had given away his Noble prize to protest against the British. “Tagore returned his Nobel award in protest against the British,” he said while addressing a function in Udaipur on Rabindra Jayanti.

In fact, Tagore had repudiated his Knighthood in protest against the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in 1919. His Nobel prize and the citation were stolen from Visva Bharati University’s museum from Shantiniketan in Birbhum in 2004. The then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had handed over the case to the CBI but the agency in 2009 had closed the probe, citing a lack of fresh leads.

The Calcutta High Court had in 2017 also asked the CBI why it did not want to hand over the investigation into the theft case to a West Bengal government agency despite having closed its own probe in 2009.

Rabindra Nath Tagore had received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for “his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West”.