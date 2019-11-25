Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 25 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Radhika Apte receives nomination medal for 2019 International Emmy Awards, says ‘So honoured’

Radhika Apte receives nomination medal for 2019 International Emmy Awards, says 'So honoured'
November 25
13:57 2019
NET Bureau

Nominated for the 2019 International Emmy Awards, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte seems to be on cloud nine as she flaunted her “nomination medal” on Sunday, a day before the much-awaited ceremony scheduled to be held.

The ceremony is to take place on November 25 (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel. This year’s awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects — Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix are a part of the nomination line-up.

Radhika, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, exuded joy over receiving the medal and even posted a picture of the same on Instagram along with the certificate. She wrote, “Thank you @iemmys ! Every nominee was given a medal today.. So honoured! Looking forward to the main ceremony on Monday!”

Radhika

Nominations for the same were announced earlier in September and welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA.

The Shor in the City actor was last seen in the 2018 release Andhadhun opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Some of her other work credits also include Badlapur, Lust Stories, Parched and the Netflix series Sacred Games.

Source: Hindustantimes

