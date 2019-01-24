Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 24 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Rafael Nadal Beats Tsitsipas to Reach Australian Open Final

Rafael Nadal Beats Tsitsipas to Reach Australian Open Final
January 24
16:53 2019
NET Bureau

Rafael Nadal handed rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas a tennis lesson Thursday as he drubbed him 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the Australian Open semi-final.

Greek 14th seed Tsitsipas had enjoyed a fairytale run to his first Grand Slam last four, including a win over Roger Federer, but found Nadal in ruthless form as he won in 1hr 46min.

The Spanish second seed has not dropped his serve for 63 straight games at this year’s Open and has not lost a set on his way to the final, where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouile.

Source: Punch Newspapers

