Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Rafale Deal: SC Seeks Details of Decision Making Process

October 10
15:00 2018
NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to provide details of the decision making process in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France in a sealed cover but clarified that it does not want information on pricing and technical particulars. The apex court sought information from the Centre by October 29 and fixed the next hearing on the PILs on October 31.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, also made it clear that it was not taking into account the allegations on corruption in the deal made in the petitions.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the apex court that the issue in question pertains to national security and such issues cannot be reviewed judicially. The apex court, however, did not issue notice to the Centre on two PILs filed by two separate lawyers seeking a court monitored probe in the deal.

The top court was hearing various petitions seeking directions, including asking the Centre to reveal details of the deal and the comparative prices during the UPA and NDA rule in a sealed cover to the apex court.

SOURCE: All India Radio

Entertainment

Latest News

