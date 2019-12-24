Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

NET Bureau

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on December 24 were stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, party sources said.

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, sources said.

The two leaders left for Meerut this morning to meet some of the family members of the deceased protesters. Sources said that at least five protesters died in Meerut alone.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Sunday met the families of some of the protesters who died in Bijnor. Over 16 people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Source: The Hindu