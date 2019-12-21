Rahul Dravid’s son Samit follows his father’s footsteps, scores double ton in U14 cricket

NET Bureau

Rahul Dravid — a name which intrigues you to think about the solidity which he provided to the Indian batting line-up. The right-hander is regarded as one of the forebearers of Indian cricket. Not many people would raise a finger to argue about Dravid not getting a monumental farewell.

The stalwart of Indian batting force went on to play 164 Test for India and amassed 13288 runs at an average of 52.3. His forte was not limited to Test cricket. The Indore-born batsman donned the coloured jersey for India in 344 ODIs and smashed 10889 runs including 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries.

Popularly known as ‘The Wall’- Dravid certainly left a legacy behind him after bidding adieu to international cricket. However, another Dravid is making strides in recent times. Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s son, scored a double century in an Under-14 state-level cricket match this week.

The 14-year-old scored 201 runs for Vice-President’s XI vs Dharwad Zone in Karnataka State Cricket Association’s Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Bengaluru. The teenager weaved his 256-ball knock around 22 fours. Samit also garnered the attention in the second innings as he smashed an unbeaten knock of 94 runs. He also registered the figures of 3/26. However, the match result did not go in his side’s favour as the encounter ended in a draw.

Samit Dravid has showcased his potential at a young age

Samit has been constantly grabbing the headlines by delivering impressive performances at the Under-14 level. In 2018, had scored a 150 for Mally Aditi International School in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match. Following his father’s footsteps, the right-hander had showcased his potential at a very young age. 9-year-old Samit had marked his arrival to the scene by slamming three match-winning half-centuries (77*, 93, and 77) for Mallya Aditi in 2015.

His journey progressed further as he smashed 125 runs for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) against Frank Anthony Public School in the Tiger Cup cricket tournament in 2016. As the future unfolds, Samit is touted to make it big at the international level as well.

Source: Crictracker