Sun, 07 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Rahul Gandhi Listened But Didn’t Act: Biren Singh

October 07
13:49 2018
NET Bureau

While speaking at the India Today Conclave East on Saturday Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, previously a Congressman who later joined the BJP, while saying why the Congress party needs a change in leadership and especially on Rahul Gandhi, said, “He listened, but he did not act.”

Singh’s statement on Saturday had similarities what Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, another top Congress leader who left the party and joined the BJP, had said regarding Rahul Gandhi. Sarma, before leaving the Congress had said that Rahul Gandhi didn’t address issues raised by him within the party.

“I met him [Rahul Gandhi] two-three times. And I tried to convince him that some changes [are] badly needed in the party, otherwise Manipur is going to be broken…Community-based politics should be stopped immediately,” the Manipur CM said, adding, “I repeatedly went and requested him. He listened, but he did not act.”

Then, while discussing the differences between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Biren Singh said, “Whatever the PM said, he implemented.”

Singh was sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister in March 2017, after the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) was invited to form the government. The BJP had emerged as the second largest party in the assembly election, after the Congress.

SOURCE- India Today

