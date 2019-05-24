Rahul Gandhi offers to resign as Congress chief after humiliating Lok Sabha loss

NET Bureau

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered to resign as Congress chief after a humiliating Lok Sabha loss that saw him lose even his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources told that Gandhi told a group of senior Congress leaders including his mother Sonia that he takes full responsibility for the election defeat and that he is willing to resign as the party’s president.

However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied the reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign.

Sources also indicated that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in a week to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s offer.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress president wished Prime Minister “all the best” and hoped that he looks after the interest of the people.

When reporters asked what went wrong according to him, Gandhi said it did not matter today what he thinks but told Congress party workers to not feel dejected and have faith.

“Today is the day to wish Modi all the best, hopes he looks after the interest of the nation,” he said.

“I told before the campaign that voters will decide the final verdict and they have given their verdict,” he said.

As the final innings of the Lok Sabha elections are set to come to a close, it would be safe to conclude that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has improved its performance in 2014 and emerged as a stronger force.

Source: India Today