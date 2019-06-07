Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 07 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Rahul Gandhi on three-day visit to Wayanad, first after Lok Sabha win

Rahul Gandhi on three-day visit to Wayanad, first after Lok Sabha win
June 07
13:16 2019
NET Bureau

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is visiting Kerala today on a three-day trip to thank the people of the state and his constituency Wayanad for electing him to Parliament. This is Rahul’s first visit to the constituency after the Lok Sabha elections.

“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days,” Rahul tweeted before leaving for the state.

 

Source: The Indian Express

INCRahul GandhiWayanad
