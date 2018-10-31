Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sardar Patel, accuses BJP of ‘smashing’ his institutions

Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, 31 October, but at the same time took a jibe at the NDA government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled ‘Statue of Unity’, the Congress president said that institutions built by India’s first Home Minister are being “smashed”. The 48-year-old Gandhi called it “treason”.

“Ironic that a statue of Sardar Patel is being inaugurated, but every institution he helped build is being smashed. The systematic destruction of India’s institutions is nothing short of treason. #StatueOfUnity,” he tweeted.

In his tribute to Patel, Gandhi said that he was a “Congressman to the core”.

“Sardar Patel was a patriot, who fought for a independent, united & secular India. A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion, he was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism. On his birth anniversary, I salute this great son of India,” he wrote.