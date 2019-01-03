Rahul Gandhi Points All Fingers Towards PM Modi in Rafale Deal

NET Bureau

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed in his New Year’s Day interview that there were no allegations of personal corruption against him, Congress president Rahul Gandhi sought to dismantle the assertion by emphasising that it was the prime minister alone at who fingers were being pointed in the multi-crore Rafale aircraft deal.

In a sensational claim, Rahul also said Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar “blackmailed” Modi with information related to the Rafale deal and demanded to know what this information is and how it implicates Modi.

“There might be other tapes of this nature. The entire Goa cabinet heard what Mr Parikkar said. He is threatening the PM of India because he has information on the Rafale deal. He blackmailed the PM in a Goa cabinet meeting,” Rahul said, elaborating on the contents of the tape that Speaker Sumitra Mahajan disallowed him from playing in Lok Sabha during the Rafale debate on Wednesday.

Throwing the gauntlet at PM Modi and challenging him to a 20-minute one-on-one debate on the defence deal, Rahul also accused Modi of lacking the “guts” to face questions.