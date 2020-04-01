Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Rahul Gandhi sends aid to Amethi, helps people in lockdown

Rahul Gandhi sends aid to Amethi, helps people in lockdown
April 01
13:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

After his electoral loss from Amethi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s love for his constituency has not diminished. He has sent truckload of wheat and other supplies to Amethi to be distributed among the poor and needy who are facing the brunt of lockdown.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh said, “Rahul ji has not forgotten his responsibility for Amethi as it has special place in his heart.”

Congress leaders of the constituency said that a truckload of wheat has arrived and will be distributed amongst the people in the area.

Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi in the last general election to BJP’s Smriti’s Irani. However, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi has sanctioned Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Under the MPLAD, the lawmakers can recommend the district collector on which project they want to spend the money in their respective constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi had been warning the government that India will pay “extremely heavy price” for the Centre’s inability to act decisively against the spread of coronavirus.

Even on February 12, he had made a similar statement when he said, “coronavirus was an extremely serious threat to the people and the economy.”

Source: National Herald
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.