Sat, 10 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Rahul Gandhi to Revisit Meghalaya Before Elections

February 10
12:46 2018
All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Meghalaya once again, ahead of the Assembly polls.

“Rahul Gandhi ji will come here. We are working on his time table,” working president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee Vincent Pala told reporters.

The Congress chief had recently campaigned for his party for the ensuing Assembly polls in the state.

During his two-day visit, Mr Gandhi had interacted with party workers at Jowai, Pradesh Congress Committee’s office bearers and attended a musical evening here.

He also held meeting with civil society delegations and traditional village heads, and interacted with women leaders.

The polling for the 60 Assembly seats is slated to be held on February 27. The results would be declared on March 3.

UNI

