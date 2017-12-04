Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Rahul is Our Darling, Will Carry Forward Congress Tradition: Manmohan

Rahul is Our Darling, Will Carry Forward Congress Tradition: Manmohan
December 04
13:39 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is the “darling” of the party and will carry forward the “great traditions” of the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party,” the former Prime Minister said after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the party’s top post.

He also said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has served the party for over 19 years. “So it will be yet another chapter for the party and Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of taking the party forward,” Singh added.

Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere formality now, as there is no other candidate for the party’s top post.

Gandhi will succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress chief who has helmed the party since 1998. Rahul Gandhi became the Congress Vice President in January 2013.

-IANS

Tags
Manmohan SinghRahul Gandhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.