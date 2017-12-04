Rahul is Our Darling, Will Carry Forward Congress Tradition: Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is the “darling” of the party and will carry forward the “great traditions” of the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party,” the former Prime Minister said after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the party’s top post.

He also said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has served the party for over 19 years. “So it will be yet another chapter for the party and Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of taking the party forward,” Singh added.

Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere formality now, as there is no other candidate for the party’s top post.

Gandhi will succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress chief who has helmed the party since 1998. Rahul Gandhi became the Congress Vice President in January 2013.

-IANS