Sat, 02 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Rahul’s Elevation as Congress Chief to be Coronation: BJP

Rahul's Elevation as Congress Chief to be Coronation: BJP
December 02
21:46 2017
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nalin Kohli said on Saturday the proposed elevation of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi as the party President through an election is, in fact, a case of “coronation”.

The process to elect the Congress chief was set in motion on Friday with a notification being issued.

“The election process is ‘rigged’ and it is meant only to announce his promotion as party president.. It is coronation, not election,” he told journalists in Shillong.

Kohli also described the Congress as a “family-run enterprise”. “The BJP is a genuinely democratic party and no one came into the party only on the basis of coming from a particular family,” he said.

The Congress election is likely to take place next week.

-IANS

