Rai Corporation Keen to Invest in Arunachal, Meets CM

A six-member business delegation led by Chairman of Rai Corporation Sanjay Rai met Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar on Friday expressing keen interest to invest in the state to promote business and growth.

The delegates comprising of Non-Residential Indians (NRI) evinced interest in agriculture and allied sectors including tourism, mining etc during a meeting attended by State BJP President Tapir Gao, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and other top officers from Govt of Arunachal.

Welcoming the investors, Chief Minister said Arunachal offers huge investment opportunities in agri & allied sector, as Arunachal has about 25 lac hectares of cultivable land of which hardly 3.5 lac hectares are put to use. He also informed that horticulture and agriculture produce from the state is of ‘high quality’ and ‘organic’. He said the state has started to export oranges, kiwi, pineapples and other crops to foreign countries.



The varying geographical conditions offering different climatic conditions and availability of land are the state’s biggest strength, said Khandu. Such varying geographical conditions make Arunachal a rich hub of medicinal plants, fresh flowers, orchids etc.

Informing on several reforms by state government to facilitate business in the state, Khandu said the state has passed new land reforms to facilitate investors to lease land for extended period of time. He also informed that the state govt has established finance, planning and investment department as a state’s single window clearance cell to facilitate investments.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the investment opportunities in the state and assured to bring in big business giants into the picture and to make the state recognised globally as hot investment destination.