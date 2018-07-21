Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 21 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Raid Discloses Use of Dirty Water in Accoland

Raid Discloses Use of Dirty Water in Accoland
July 21
22:48 2018
After the complain of a Barpeta woman, that she and her family developed skin allergy and rashes after visiting the Accoland Amusement Park located at Rani Road, near BSF Head Quarters at Patgaon, Kamrup (M) DC ordered a magisterial probe into the case. According to the complainant, the water used in the amusement park was contaminated due to which each member of her family developed skin allergy and rashes after returning home from the park.

DC Virendra Mittal asked Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ranjit Konwar to conduct the probe and submit a report within 7 days adding that strict action will be taken against ‘Accoland’ if anomalies are detected during the raid.

Officials of Kamrup (M) administration conducted a raid at the park on Saturday. After the raid which supposedly lasted for around 2 hours, ADC Ranjit Konwar said, “We have detected multiple anomalies here. The water quality is not good, specially the water that is being used for the ‘sliding’ in the Park has been sourced from a dirty pond located at the back of the Park. The high structures of the Park are too violating norms.”

“An inspection was carried out in the Park last on Oct 2017 and multiple recommendations were made at that time but it has come to light now that these were not followed,” said the official.

“The raid has been conducted by various concerned departments and soon we will sit together and prepare the report and submit it to the Deputy Commissioner,” he added.

