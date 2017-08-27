Sun, 27 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Rail Link to Northeast Unlikely Before September 1

Rail Link to Northeast Unlikely Before September 1
August 27
11:36 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Railway link between North East region and rest of the country is unlikely to resume before September one.

Earlier, the rail link was expected to be restored on August 28 but has got further delayed. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Nripen Bhattacharyya said the tracks will be opened for running of goods trains from August 28 to check the safety quotient.

“Passenger trains are expected to run from September one,” he added. Till restoration of passenger train service, special trains will be continued to run by NFR.

Rail link was snapped in the first week of August due to damages to tracks by flood waters in Bihar and West Bengal, under NFR.

-UNI

Tags
Rail Link
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.