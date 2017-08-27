Rail Link to Northeast Unlikely Before September 1

Railway link between North East region and rest of the country is unlikely to resume before September one.

Earlier, the rail link was expected to be restored on August 28 but has got further delayed. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Nripen Bhattacharyya said the tracks will be opened for running of goods trains from August 28 to check the safety quotient.

“Passenger trains are expected to run from September one,” he added. Till restoration of passenger train service, special trains will be continued to run by NFR.

Rail link was snapped in the first week of August due to damages to tracks by flood waters in Bihar and West Bengal, under NFR.

-UNI