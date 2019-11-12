Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Rail service in Kashmir resumes, mini buses on roads in Valley

November 12
13:58 2019
NET Bureau

Rail services in Kashmir resumed on Tuesday — over three months after being suspended due to security reasons in view of the Centre’s decision on Article 370, officials said.

A few mini-buses also plied on the Batwara-Batamaloo route through the city centre, while inter-district cabs and auto-rickshaws plied in the city and elsewhere in the valley.

Private transport was plying unhindered.

A railway official told sources that a train chugged between Baramulla and Srinagar this morning.

He said the train made only two trips on the Baramulla-Srinagar stretch as authorities have directed Railways to ply trains between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. only due to security reasons.

The Railways conducted the trial run of the service on the stretch on Monday for the first time in over three months since the unannounced shutdown in the valley.

The official said the Srinagar-Banihal stretch of the railway line would resume in a few days after checking track safety and conducting trial runs.

The train service in the valley was suspended due to security reasons on the morning of 5 August — hours before the Centre announced its decision on Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile State into two Union territories.

Source: The Hindu

