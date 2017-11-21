Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 21 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Railways Install Asia’s Largest Electronic Interlocking System in Kharagpur

Railways Install Asia’s Largest Electronic Interlocking System in Kharagpur
November 21
12:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The railways has installed Asia’s largest solid state interlocking (SSI) system in Kharagpur, which will enable station masters to set 800 different routes for trains in a matter of minutes.

Interlocking is a railway signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements of trains through an arrangement of tracks such as junctions or crossings.

Installed at a cost of Rs 39 crore, the cutting-edge technology, which replaces the pre-1989 route relay system that only allowed operators to set maximum 423 routes, ensures that no cross-movement takes place, according to a railway ministry statement today.

Also, the SSI software will detect the routes a particular train can take and inform the station masters working at the panel, bringing down the operation time and the possibility of human error. It will reduce the possibility of accidents.

“The software is microprocessor-based and suggests possible routes to the station master. All that he has to do is to assign platforms depending on the importance of the train, number of coaches and other parameters,” a senior railway official said.

-PTI

Tags
Electronic Interlocking Systeminterlocking systemKharagpur
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.