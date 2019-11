NET Bureau

The Railways is planning to cover its entire network of 68,000 route km with automatic train protection system in a phased manner.

Addressing the 62nd annual day of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunication in Hyderabad Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said as a pilot project, the system would be implemented on 650 route km of the golden quadrilateral corridor connecting the four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Source: News On Air