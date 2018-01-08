Railways to Deploy Drone Cameras to Enhance Safety

The Indian Railways has decided to deploy drone cameras for various railway activities, especially project monitoring and maintenance of tracks and other railway infrastructure.

A direction has been given to zonal railways to procure such cameras. This is in-line with Railways’ agenda to use technology to enhance safety and efficiency in train operations.

Drone cameras shall be deployed to undertake monitoring activities of relief and rescue operation, project monitoring, progress of important works, conditions of track and inspection related activities.

It shall also be used to assess preparedness of Non-Interlocking (NI) works, crowd management during fairs and melas, to identify scrap and also for aerial survey of station yards. It is going to be instrumental in providing real-time inputs related to safety and maintenance of tracks and other railway infrastructure.

Under this initiative, West Central Railways with headquarters at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has become the first Zonal Railway to procure “drone” cameras in Indian Railways. West Central Railways has already done a trial-run of those cameras last week on its all the three divisions Jabalpur Division, Bhopal Division and Kota Division.

Earlier, the demonstration of “drone” cameras was done for project monitoring of railway electrification work of the Jabalpur Yard.

-ANI