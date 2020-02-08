Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 08 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Railways to provide new DEMU racks for state

Railways to provide new DEMU racks for state
February 08
14:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has called on Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries- Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday.

During their discussions, the Chief Minister laid stress on expediting Railway services further in the state. He also placed demands for sanctioning new DEMU racks and speedy implementation of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sabroom, which will boost economy of the state.

Goyal assured that urgent steps would be taken to provide new DEMU Racks and strengthen the mechanical workshop of Railways in Tripura to ensure smooth functioning of DEMU trains in the state.

The Union Minister also agreed to the suggestion that Deoghar Express schedule would be modified in a manner to facilitate pilgrims by reducing their return trip days. He also appreciated and agreed to the suggestion for attaching Green Bogie Service for fruits and Vegetable in Kanchenjunga Express.

The Chief Minister in his social media handler wrote, “I thank @RailMinIndia Sri @PiyushGoyal ji for the fruitful meeting where he agreed to the suggestion of Deoghar Express schedule modification, sanctioning of new DEMU Racks & smooth functioning and attaching Green Bogie Service for fruits and Vegetable in Kanchenjunga Express.”

Source: Tripura Info

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.