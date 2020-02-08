Railways to provide new DEMU racks for state

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has called on Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries- Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday.

During their discussions, the Chief Minister laid stress on expediting Railway services further in the state. He also placed demands for sanctioning new DEMU racks and speedy implementation of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sabroom, which will boost economy of the state.

Goyal assured that urgent steps would be taken to provide new DEMU Racks and strengthen the mechanical workshop of Railways in Tripura to ensure smooth functioning of DEMU trains in the state.

The Union Minister also agreed to the suggestion that Deoghar Express schedule would be modified in a manner to facilitate pilgrims by reducing their return trip days. He also appreciated and agreed to the suggestion for attaching Green Bogie Service for fruits and Vegetable in Kanchenjunga Express.

The Chief Minister in his social media handler wrote, “I thank @RailMinIndia Sri @PiyushGoyal ji for the fruitful meeting where he agreed to the suggestion of Deoghar Express schedule modification, sanctioning of new DEMU Racks & smooth functioning and attaching Green Bogie Service for fruits and Vegetable in Kanchenjunga Express.”

Source: Tripura Info